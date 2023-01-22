"Arjun kitna naseebwala hai na?": Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad recalls heartfelt words of son

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, GETTY Sarfaraz Khan's father recalls his son's emotional words

The rise of India's Sarfaraz Khan in domestic cricket is a story that is being praised by many. The young star, who is yet to make a debut for India, is smashing runs for fun consistently in recent seasons. Stunningly, Khan has the second-best average in first-class cricket in the world and is only behind the Great Sir Don Bradman. Recently, Khan's father Naushad Khan recalled a heart-felt incident of his son comparing his life to that of Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Naushad recalled a young Sarfaraz coming to him and stating some emotional words. "Abbu, Arjun kitna naseebwala hai na? He’s Sachin sir’s son, and has cars, I-pads, everything,” Naushad said. However, the youngster then hugged his father stating, "I’m more fortunate than him. You can devote the entire day to me. His father is not able to give him any time".

Sarfaraz Khan has been in firing form in the Ranji Trophy tournaments. He amassed 928 and 982 runs in two consecutive seasons in 2019/20 and 2021/22. In the ongoing season, he has smashed 556 runs in six matches at 92.66 including three tons.

Recently India's former pacer Venkatesh Prasad criticised the BCCI and national selectors for not including Khan in the first two test squad against Australia. Not having him (Sarfaraz) in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn't matter," tweeted Prasad.

Meanwhile, Arjun Tendulkar has also had a fine season in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Playing for Goa, Arjun smashed a hundred on his Ranji debut in a match against Rajasthan. He has taken 12 wickets in 6 games with a best figure of 3/104 in the same match against Rajasthan. Both the young stars are yet to make their India debut.

