Friday, February 16, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Annabel Sutherland records fastest double hundred in women's Test cricket

Annabel Sutherland records fastest double hundred in women's Test cricket

The 22-year-old all-rounder smashed 210 off just 256 balls to register the fourth-highest individual score in women's Test cricket history to help Australia record the biggest-ever innings total of 575/9 in red-ball cricket.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2024 19:54 IST
Annabel Sutherland
Image Source : GETTY Annabel Sutherland celebrates her double ton against South Africa on February 16, 2024

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland created history after smashing his maiden double century on Day 2 of only Test against South Africa on Friday. The youngster smashed 210 off just 256 balls to record the fastest double ton in women's Test cricket history as Australia declared on 575/9 in their first innings at Perth's Western Australia Cricket Association Ground.

The 22-year-old pace all-rounder displayed her bowling skills by taking three wickets for 19 to help her team bowl out the Proteas on just 76 on Day 1. She continued that momentum with a bat by smashing a sensational hundred to script history in women's cricket.

Sutherland took only 248 balls to reach her double century and broke the former Australian cricketer Karen Rolton's record for fastest double hundred. Rolton had smashed a 306-ball double ton against England in Leeds in 2001 to hold the record for 23 years.

Sutherland missed Ellyse Perry's record first-highest score by an Australian batter in Test cricket by just three runs as she failed to deliver her scoop shot off Chloe Tryon. 

Related Stories
Ravichandran Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets, joins elite list

Ravichandran Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets, joins elite list

IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett-led bazball charges England to dominant position on Day 2

IND vs ENG: Ben Duckett-led bazball charges England to dominant position on Day 2

Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates 500th Test wicket to his father

Ravichandran Ashwin dedicates 500th Test wicket to his father

Highest individual scores in women's Test cricket:

  1. Kiran Baluch (Pakistan) - 242 vs West Indies, 2004
  2. Mithali Raj (India) - 214 vs England, 2002
  3. Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 213* vs England, 2017
  4. Annabel Sutherland (Australia) - 210 vs South Africa, 2024
  5. Karen Rolton (Australia) - 209 vs England, 2001

Meanwhile, Sutherland's memorable ton and fifties from captain Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner boosted Australia to the biggest total in women's Test cricket. Australia women's cricket team previously hold the record for highest total in Test innings when they recorded 569/6 against England in 1998.

Highest team totals in women's Test cricket:

  1. 575/9 by Australia vs South Africa, 2024
  2. 569/6 by Australia vs England, 1998
  3. 525 by Australia vs India, 1984
  4. 517/8 by New Zealand vs England, 1996
  5. 503/5 by England vs New Zealand, 1935
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement