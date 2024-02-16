Annabel Sutherland records fastest double hundred in women's Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Annabel Sutherland celebrates her double ton against South Africa on February 16, 2024

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland created history after smashing his maiden double century on Day 2 of only Test against South Africa on Friday. The youngster smashed 210 off just 256 balls to record the fastest double ton in women's Test cricket history as Australia declared on 575/9 in their first innings at Perth's Western Australia Cricket Association Ground.

The 22-year-old pace all-rounder displayed her bowling skills by taking three wickets for 19 to help her team bowl out the Proteas on just 76 on Day 1. She continued that momentum with a bat by smashing a sensational hundred to script history in women's cricket.

Sutherland took only 248 balls to reach her double century and broke the former Australian cricketer Karen Rolton's record for fastest double hundred. Rolton had smashed a 306-ball double ton against England in Leeds in 2001 to hold the record for 23 years.

Sutherland missed Ellyse Perry's record first-highest score by an Australian batter in Test cricket by just three runs as she failed to deliver her scoop shot off Chloe Tryon.

Highest individual scores in women's Test cricket:

Kiran Baluch (Pakistan) - 242 vs West Indies, 2004 Mithali Raj (India) - 214 vs England, 2002 Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 213* vs England, 2017 Annabel Sutherland (Australia) - 210 vs South Africa, 2024 Karen Rolton (Australia) - 209 vs England, 2001

Meanwhile, Sutherland's memorable ton and fifties from captain Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner boosted Australia to the biggest total in women's Test cricket. Australia women's cricket team previously hold the record for highest total in Test innings when they recorded 569/6 against England in 1998.

Highest team totals in women's Test cricket: