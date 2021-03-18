Andre Russell thanks PM Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Andre Russell.

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell posted a video saying thanks to PM Narendra Modi for sending coronavirus vaccines to Jamaica.

In a video message posted in Twitter, Russell said: "I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace."

Earlier this month, Jamaica had thanked India for sending 50,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines.