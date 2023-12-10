Andre Russell returns as West Indies announce squad for home T20Is against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andre Russell.

Veteran allrounder Andre Russell has made his way back into the T20I set-up as West Indies have announced a 15-member squad for the five-match home series against England starting Tuesday, December 12.

The West Indian selectors have made a host of changes to the squad as compared to the one that played in the last series against India at home in August.

Opening batter Johnson Charles, allrounder Odean Smith and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy have been left out of the team whereas the 21-year-old allrounder Matthew Forde, Sherfane Rutherford and left-arm off-spinner Gudakesh Motie have been added to the squad.

Hard-hitting southpaw Nicholas Pooran and experienced allrounder Jason Holder, who were not a part of the ODI series have also made their way into the T20I squad.

Notably, Russell's return is a sign that he is a part of the selectors' plan for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled to be played in the Caribbean and the USA in June. The 35-year-old batting allrounder was recently involved in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He was a part of the Pooran-led Deccan Gladiators who lost the summit clash to New York Strikers by seven wickets.

"This will be the final home T20I series for the West Indies in 2023, as they prepare to be one of the two host teams for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June 2024," Desmond Haynes, Cricket West Indies' lead selector was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We have selected a squad that we think gives us the best chance of success in that tournament. We will continue to assess in the lead-up to the competition."

West Indies squad for the T20I series against England:

Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope (vc), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

