'All-round excellence': PM Narendra Modi congratulates team India for thrashing Pakistan in Ahmedabad

Team India registered its third consecutive win in the ongoing World Cup thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. It was a comprehensive show from India on the day as their bowling unit stepped up before Rohit Sharma led from the front in the meagre run-chase of 192 runs.

Soon after India won the match, congratulatory messages flooded for the men in blue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the way. He lauded the side's all-round performance and wished Rohit Sharma's men the best for the upcoming matches.

"Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all round excellence. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead," Modi tweeted after India's win.

India's Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the stadium to witness the victory and he took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his happiness after India beat Pakistan. "Tiranga flying high. A big round of applause for our cricket team for this stupendous victory. The team continues its winning streak against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. You all have shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for our nation. My best wishes on your unrelenting march toward winning the World Cup 2023," Amit Shah's tweet read.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also didn't take much time to laud the Indian team on the win lauding their exceptional show against Pakistan. "Congratulations to Team India on their remarkable performance in the #CWC2023! With three consecutive wins, they have set the tournament on fire, demonstrating their prowess on the field. Our bowlers displayed clinical precision by limiting Pakistan to just 191 runs on what appeared to be a great batting deck, while our batters showcased incredible composure and finesse during the run chase, securing a comprehensive victory. Captain @ImRo45 's blistering knock in the run chase was the driving force behind our impressive victory, demonstrating his exceptional leadership and batting prowess. Let's maintain this winning momentum and march forward!" his tweet read.

