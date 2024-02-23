Akash Deep reveals Jasprit Bumrah's advice after impressive debut in Ranchi Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Akash Deep against England in Ranchi on February 23, 2024

England produced a sensational comeback after early collapse on Day 1 of the fourth Test match against India in Ranchi on Friday. Joe Root stole the limelight with his 31st Test century to boost England to 302/7 in the first innings.

India entered the fourth match after thrashing England by 434 runs in the Rajkot Test and with a 2-1 lead. Jasprit Bumrah was given the rest due to workload management, which paved the way for fast bowler Akash Deep who impressed everyone with a successful debut in international cricket.

Deep, 27, gave India a flying start with his initial seven-over spell at JSCA International Stadium Complex. Deep took the first three wickets of the game in the form of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and settled Zak Crawley.

England lost five wickets on just 112 before lunch with Deep running riot on his debut. Deep shared his feelings during the post-match interview with broadcasters and revealed Jasprit Bumrah's advice that helped him pick wickets on the turning pitch in Ranchi.

Deep added that Bumrah told him to drag the length back which helped him dismiss Pope and Crawley on excellent deliveries.

"I wasn't nervous, had spoken with my coaches, so I wasn't tense ahead of the game," Akash Deep told the broadcaster after Day 1's play. "I don't know how it happened, but I used to take every game as my last game and tried my best. Bumrah bhai advised me to drag the length back slightly (in international cricket), and that's exactly what I did. I felt bad (on the no-ball), I was just hoping that the team wouldn't lose because of that. There was a bit of help early on, but the ball became soft and the wicket was slow as well. We just tried to be as tight as possible and bowl in the right areas."

Akash Deep emerged as the best bowler for India with 3/70 in 17 overs figures while Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets.