After withdrawing from IPL, Pat Cummins gives big statement on young Aussie's participation in tournament

IPL 2023: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to be played in the first half of 2023. The auctions of the cash-rich league will be held in December 2023 and the teams are mulling over the final combinations for the 2023 season. Several foreign players have withdrawn their names from the cash-rich league and Pat Cummins is one of them. The Australian ODI and Test captain has now opened up on the participation of Aussie youngster Cameron Green in the tournament.

The auctions for the IPL 2023 will be held in Kochi on 23rd December 2022. It is expected that all-rounders like Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran will take some heavy price money from the IPL team owners. However, it wasn't sure that if Green wants to play in the IPL, he will be let to do so by his captain. But Cummins has now stated his thoughts on the all-rounder's participation.

"Yeah potentially (Green will enter his name in the IPL auction). We’ll wait and see, I think the auction is a little while away. Selfishly as a captain, I’d love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?" Cummins said to SEN Radio.

Ahead of the mini-auction, players like Pat Cummins, Alex Hales (England) and Sam Billings (England) have opted out of the tournament. As per a few reports, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc will also miss the domestic action in India. Notably, as there is a tight packed international schedule, the Australian players are wanting to stay afresh and skip the IPL. On 15th November, all 10 IPL teams announced the list of retained and retained players. Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and Sam Billings were all part of the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, which has released foreign stars. Also, the KKR team has released Australia's T20I captain Aaron Finch ahead of the mini-auction.

KKR's released players: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan (traded), Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

KKR's retained players: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Sing

