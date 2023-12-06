After Hardik Pandya, India face ankle issue with another star World Cup member ahead of SA tour | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

Following Hardik Pandya's injury blow, the Indian team is reportedly facing another ankle issue with a key World Cup member as they travel to South Africa for an all-format series. The Men in Blue will be locking horns against the Proteas in three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests in a series that starts on December 10.

However, as they fly to the African nation, they are facing injury issues with Mohammed Shami. According to a report in Cricbuzz, Shami is having ankle issues. The pacer has not been named in India's limited-overs squad but is part of the Test series that will be played later in December and early January. However, according to the BCCI, his participation is subject to fitness.

The Indian board named the team's squads for all three series on November 30 and provided Shami's participation status in the press release. "Mr. Mohd. Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his availability is subject to fitness," BCCI wrote while naming India's all-format squad.

Cricbuzz's report adds that the BCCI has time to ponder about Shami's participation in the Test series after being rested for the white-ball tour. Not only for the two Tests, the 33-year-old has also been named in the squad for a three-day warm-up game before the Test series. The first Test will start on December 26 at Centurion while the second will be played from January 3 onwards in Cape Town.

The tour will begin with three T20Is from December 10, followed by three ODIs from December 17. The Men in Blue will be having three different captains for the series with Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul leading in T20Is and ODIs, respectively. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma returns at the helm for the Test series.

