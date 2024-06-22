AFG vs AUS pitch report, T20 World Cup: How will surface at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent play?

Follow us on Image Source : ACB X Afghanistan will be hoping to stage a comeback against Australia in their second Super 8 clash in St Vincent

The Super Eight matches are coming thick and fast and Afghanistan will hope that their campaign isn't rendered a conclusion in a span of a couple of days in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India handed Afghanistan a 47-run hammering in both teams' opening encounter in Super Eights and the latter now takes on Australia, another big team in Group 1. Australia defeated Bangladesh comfortably in a rain-curtailed game and their aim will be to take one step closer to a spot in the semi-finals, however, the surface at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent could be as per Afghanistan's liking.

Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent Pitch Report

St Vincent is hosting international cricket after more than a decade. In the first game between Bangladesh and the Netherlands, it seemed like a decent pitch with something in there for both the batters and the bowlers alike. However, the surface showed its true colours in the couple of games following the opener where the chasing became really difficult. Everyone saw how the wicket in St Lucia played completely different and day and night games with the ball stopping a lot, especially when it got older and scuffed up.

This will be the case on Saturday evening as well. 160-170 is proving to be a defendable score in the Caribbean and if the wicket remains slow, Afghanistan spinners will be licking their lips.

The team winning the toss is likely to bat first as even a score of 140-150 could be competitive. South Africa and Bangladesh defended scores of 115 and 106 at this venue last week, so expect the nature of the surface to be more of less similar as those two were evening matches as well. Hence, for Afghanistan, this will be a do-or-die and would want to play on their strength, bat first and ask their bowlers to defend the total.