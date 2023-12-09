Saturday, December 09, 2023
     
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 3, BBL|13: Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

Adelaide Strikers have named a strong 13-member team for the third fixture of the ongoing Big Bash League. The team has several star players like Jake Weatherald, Cameron Boyce, and Chris Lynn among others who can win games single-handedly on their day.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2023 8:46 IST
Adelaide Oval.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Strikers are all set to get their BBL 13 (Big Bash League) campaign underway with a win as they host a supremely confident Brisbane Heat side at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday, December 9. Strikers will be led by their recently appointed captain Matthew Short.

The hosts for match number three of the T20 extravaganza have confirmed that they will have a Short-show at the top, with D'Arcy Short to accompany his skipper Matt while opening the batting against Heat. Strikers coach Jason Gillespie has confirmed the move and is hopeful that D'Arcy will add "real value" to the Strikers' squad with his explosive batting, brilliant fielding and handy left-arm wrist spin.

James Bazley, Brendan Doggett and Jamie Overton are also in line to make their BBL debuts for Strikers alongside D'Arcy on Saturday.

However, Strikers' season opener won't be easy as Heat have already tasted early success in the tournament and are looking like a formidable unit under the able leadership of skipper Usman Khawaja.

Khawaja led Heat to a convincing 103-run victory over Melbourne Stars in the curtain raiser. Colin Munro (99* off 61 balls) was the star with the willow in hand for Heat as he decimated Stars' bowling attack. Right-arm leggie Mitchell Swepson was at his miserly best as he conceded just 23 runs in his 3.1 overs and got three crucial wickets for the side.

Adelaide Oval Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval is one of the most flat wickets in Australia and is considered a batting paradise. Batters from both sides are expected to dominate the contest on Saturday and hence the team that bowls well on the deck will turn out to win the fixture. 

Adelaide Oval Records and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 18

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 8

Average first innings score: 153

Average second innings score: 136

Highest total scored: 233/2 by Australia vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 170/1 vy AUS-W vs ENG-W

Lowest total recorded: 66 all out by AUS-W vs NZ-W

 

