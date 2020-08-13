Thursday, August 13, 2020
     
Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar laud seven-year-old girl for helicopter shot

Pari Sharma, a seven-year-old girl from Haryana's Rohtak district, aspires to represent the Indian women's cricket team.

New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2020 15:57 IST
Aakash Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar laud seven-year-old girl for helicopter shot

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has shared a small clip on social media of a young, female cricketer playing a helicopter shot - the signature shot of former India captain MS Dhoni - and expressed his excitement at seeing the talent.

"Thursday Thunderbolt...our very own Pari Sharma. Isn't she super talented?" tweeted Chopra.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar too took note of Pari's cricketing skills.

"I see now helicopter shot being actually practiced. Along with collecting the ball very close to the stumps as keeper, this is another cricketing technique Dhoni has popularised as great options for budding cricketers," wrote Manjrekar.

Pari Sharma, a seven-year-old girl from Haryana's Rohtak district, aspires to represent the Indian women's cricket team.

Dhoni, who last played competitive cricket during India's semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup will lead CSK in the 13th edition of the cash-rich league which will be played in UAE from September 19 after it was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

