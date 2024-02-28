5th debutant for India in England series? Doubt over KL Rahul's availability may open Test door for youngster

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devdutt Padikkal could be in line for Test debut in the 5th Test in Dharamsala against England

Injuries and unavailability of certain players have hit Team India hard in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. However, despite all the bulk absenteeism, the hosts have managed to win the series already with a match to go powered by the young brigade. There have been as many as four debutants for India in the series and there could be one more in the series finale in Dharamsala with the uncertainty increasing over KL Rahul's unavailability.

Rahul was declared 90 per cent fit before the third Test by the BCCI medical team but hasn't played since the series opener in Hyderabad and has left for London for further consultation. The status of his injury is still unknown and his likely unavailability will mean another chance for Rajat Patidar, who hasn't been himself in the three Test matches he has played.

Patidar has returned scores of 32, 9, 17, 0, 5 and 0 in six innings he has played. While The Times of India reported that the BCCI has apparently asked Patidar to play the Ranji Trophy semi-final for Madhya Pradesh against Vidarbha to get into some run-scoring form, the No.4 batter isn't assured of a place if Rahul does miss the final Test.

As per a PTI report, there is a possibility of Devdutt Padikkal, the Karnataka left-hander to make his debut in the fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala at No. 4 with Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja set to bat around him. However, since India have already won the series, Patidar despite his low returns might get an opportunity but that could be his final chance with the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul set to be available the next time two-time WTC finalists play red-ball cricket.

India have a 3-1 lead already and not just an opportunity of winning a Test match awaits in Dharamsala, but crucial WTC points as well.