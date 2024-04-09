5 T20I series in April-May set to affect player availability in IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IPL trophy

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is already affected with the overseas players pulling out at the last moment. The franchises have also announced the replacement players as well but clearly, their preferred ones are not featuring for them. The player availability of the foreign cricketers is set to affect the cash-rich league even more with as many as five T20I series set to take place in April and May during the IPL.

Pakistan is the only major cricketing nation whose players are not allowed in the cash-rich league. Every year, only they play international cricket during the IPL window with other teams preferring to stay away. But this time around, the situaton is different with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. The mega event is set start on June 1, within six days after the IPL concludes on May 26. But teams like New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and England are playing T20I series this time in the middle of the IPL.

New Zealand are touring Pakistan for five T20Is from April 18 to 27 but in this case, the Kiwi players won't be leaving IPL. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has already named a second-string squad with Michael Bracewell leading the side. Next series that will affect the IPL teams is between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh with both teams scheduled to face each other in five T20Is from May 3 and 12. In this case, Mustafizur Rahman of Chennai Super Kings and Sikandar Raza of Punjab Kings will be leaving the IPL midway.

There is no chance of Mustafizur returning to play the final leg for CSK as Bangladesh are set to travel to the USA early for the World Cup. They will also play three T20Is against the USA on May 20, 22 and 24. Moreover, Pakistan are scheduled to tour England just before the T20 World Cup and the playoffs and final of IPL 2024 are set to clash with the series. Pakistan and England will play four T20Is from May 22 to May 30.

Several England players are part of IPL teams and they are likely to leave the tournament after league stage making themselves unavailable for the playoffs.

Bilateral series to be played during IPL 2024

Pakistan vs New Zealand - 5 T20Is from April 18 to April 27

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe - 5 T20Is from May 3 to May 12

Ireland vs Pakistan - 3 T20Is from May 10 to May 14

USA vs Bangladesh - 3 T20Is from May 20 to May 24

England vs Pakistan - 4 T20Is from May 22 to May 30