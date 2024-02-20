5 records Rohit Sharma can break in IND vs ENG fourth Test in Ranchi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

India will be eyeing to seal the Test series against England in the fourth game itself in Ranchi. They have won the last two Tests and it has been an admirable comeback after losing the first Test in Hyderabad. Rohit Sharma, in the absence of several key players, has played a crucial role as well especially in Rajkot when team was in deep trouble at 35/3.

The century came at the perfect time for Rohit as well who lacked runs in the last few outings in the format and in Ranchi, the man is on the cusp of breaking quite a few records much to the delight of his fans. His first aim will be to complete 4000 runs in Tests having so far amassed 3977 runs at an average of 45.19 in 57 Tests (98 innings) with 11 centuries and 16 fifties to his name. Moreover, when it comes to first-class cricket, Rohit is only 37 runs away from reaching 9000 runs. He has so far scored 8963 runs in 189 innings in first-class cricket.

Rohit Sharma has a special liking to hittng sixes irrespective of the format. He has hit 80 sixes in his Test career so far while hitting 323 and 190 maximums in the ODI and T20I format totalling 593 sixes in his international career. While he is already the player with most sixes, the 36-year-old is only seven sixes away from touching the magical 600 mark.

Among other milestones, Rohit is also on the cusp of completing 1000 runs as captain in Test cricket while he needs only 13 runs to also touch the 100-run mark against England in Tests. If he achieves the latter milestone, the Indian skipper will become the 16th batter from the country to do so.

List of records Rohit Sharma will be eyeing in Ranchi

23 runs away from completing 4000 runs in Tests

7 sixes away from completing 600 maximums in international cricket

37 runs away from completing 9000 runs in first-class cricket

70 runs away from reaching 1000-run mark as captain in Tests

13 runs away from completing 1000 runs vs England in Test cricket