  5. 2nd Ashes Test: Root injured in warm up on Day 4

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Adelaide Published on: December 19, 2021 10:55 IST
England's captain Joe Root raises his bat after scoring a half-century on Day 3 of 2nd Test in Adela
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

England's captain Joe Root raises his bat after scoring a half-century on Day 3 of 2nd Test in Adelaide on Saturday. 

England were handed a major set back on Sunday morning when their captain was injured during the pre-game warm-ups ahead of the Day 4 action of the second Ashes Test here.

Root was hit in the abdomen while batting in the nets ahead of Sunday's play at Adelaide Oval.

"He is currently being assessed by the England medical team," a team spokesman said in a statement.

Allrounder Ben Stokes will stand in as captain as the tourists seek to avoid defeat in Adelaide and go two-nil down in the five-Test series. Australia resumed on Sunday at 1-45 in its second innings, with a dominant lead of 282 runs.

(Reported by AP)

