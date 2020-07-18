'The power of three': Yuzvendra Chahal shares picture with Hardik, Kuldeep from 2019 World Cup

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUZI_CHAHAL23 Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a fun picture with teammates Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav from the 2019 World Cup.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday shared a throwback picture from last year's fifty-over World Cup with fellow teammates, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav.

The three posed for a fun picture as Chahal play-acted strumming a guitar with Pandya's legs!

The spinner wrote, "The power of three #powerful," as he shared the picture.

Chahal has been significantly active on his social media profiles over the past few months. With cricket action coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, many players are taking it to social media to engage with fellow players and fans.

The 29-year-old spinner has been sharing many videos of his dancing, as well as enjoying time with his family on his social media profiles of late.

While many Indian cricketers have returned to training in individual capacity, the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country have forced the cricket action to remain at halt for the moment.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage