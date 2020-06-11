'Dream came true on this day': Yuzvendra Chahal completes four years in international cricket

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YUZI_CHAHAL23 Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made his debut for India during the tour to Zimbabwe in 2016.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the memory lane and recalled his international debut on Thursday. On this day, four years ago, Chahal appeared for the Indian team for the first time during the tour to Zimbabwe.

"While growing up I always wondered about this thought. Enjoy the game and chase your dreams. Dreams do come true," wrote Chahal.

"Can actually say today dreams do come true. My dream came true on this day..!! 11th of June 2016 debut for India," he added.

Chahal registered economical figures of 1/27 in 10 overs as India won the match by nine wickets.

The BCCI also congratulated the young spinner and tweeted: "Congratulations Yuzvendra Chahal. It has been an amazing journey. We have enjoyed every moment of it."

Congratulations @yuzi_chahal. It has been an amazing journey. We have enjoyed every moment of it.☺️😎🙌🏾 https://t.co/ZagU9abJfz — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2020

Since making his debut, Chahal has played for India in 52 ODIs and 42 T20Is. However, he is yet to play for the side in the longest format of the game. While he has taken 91 wickets in ODIs, he took 55 wickets in the shortest format.

He is the only Indian bowler to take six-wickets in both, ODIs and T20Is.

