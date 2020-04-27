Kohli or Sachin? Yuvi or Mahi? Yuvraj Singh grills Jasprit Bumrah in 'rapid-fire round'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yuvraj Singh posed some tough questions for Jasprit Bumrah, asking him to choose between Virat/Zlatan, Virat/Sachin, Yuvi/Dhoni and Ashwin/Harbhajan.

With cricket action coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the players are taking it to social media to interact with fellow cricketers and fans. Under normal circumstances, most of the cricket fraternity would currently be in India for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the cricketers are now conducting Q&A sessions, as well as live sessions on Instagram to talk about their life in cricket and beyond.

In one such live session, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh interacted with the side's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. During the session, Yuvraj introduced a rapid-fire segment for Bumrah, giving him two choices and merely five seconds to answer the questions.

Bumrah, who often breathes fire on the field, was at the receiving end as he felt the heat in the rapid-fire round.

Yuvraj asked Bumrah to choose between Indian captain Virat Kohli and footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his fitness idol. Without much thought, Bumrah named Zlatan.

“Zlatan. Not my fitness idol but he is my idol in general,” said Bumrah.

Yuvraj, then, asked him an even toughet question - “Who do you think is the best batsman? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?"

Bumrah visibly struggled in answering the question and the pacer refused to name one. In the end, though, he had to give in to the pressure from Yuvraj.

“Yuvi pa, look it’s been only 4 years I have been playing international cricket. I am giving you a long answer. I am not experienced enough to judge them. Virat Tendulkar or Sachin Kohli. I am in no position because they have played a lot more cricket than me,” Bumrah said.

“This is like asking me to choose between you and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). Everybody is the same for me. I have equal respect for all of you” Bumrah said.

“Moving forward, next question,” Bumrah tried to evade the question.

When Yuvraj continued to push him to make a choice, Bumrah said, “Paaji (Tendulkar) has lots of fans across the world. Let me pick paaji.”

Bumrah has played with both, Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh during his cricketing career, and Yuvraj asked him to select his favourite among the two. Again, the Indian fast bowler took time to answer the question.

“Why so many controversial questions for me? I have played with Ash (Ashwin). But I have grown up seeing Harbhajan Singh. So Bhajju pa, it is,” Bumrah said.

Seeing him struggling with his answers, Yuvraj dropped a bomb of sorts with his next question. "Yuvraj Singh or MS Dhoni. Who is your favourite middle-order batsmen?”

The 26-year-old, however, didn't give in this time and maintained his stance that he cannot select between the two.

“Yuvi pa, I have grown up seeing you and Mahi bhai (Dhoni) winning matches together for India. Why are you asking me such questions?” Bumrah said.

“See, all the players who have mentioned here are my favourites. I can’t choose between them. Growing up, I was a fan of both of you.

“Do you remember the Cuttack ODI where you registered your highest one-day score? The entire dressing room was elated that day because, for me, I grew up feeling happy whenever you both stitched a partnership together. It’s a genuine answer I can’t pick one,” Bumrah said.

