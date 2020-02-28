Image Source : @HAZELKEECHOFFICIAL Yuvraj Singh celebrates Hazel Keech's birthday in New York; See pic

Former India all-rounder and two-time World Cup-winner Yuvraj Singh is being the perfect husband to Hazel Keech as they celebrate her birthday in New York City. Yuvraj posted a photo on Instagram along with Hazel, where they can be seen being touristy under the Statu of Liberty despite the temperature being very cold.

The southpaw on Friday, posted a photo during their trip to the Statue of Liberty where he thanked Hazel for taking him out despite the freezing temperaturs.

"Hey hazey it’s your bday ! Thank you for taking me out on a freezing day, only cause it’s your bday. Have a great day my love @hazelkeechofficial #statueofliberty #nyc," Yuvraj wrote.

The couple got engaged on November 12 and tied the knot on November 30, 2016 in a grand affair.

Yuvraj retired from international cricket last year and has been playing franchise and other forms of cricket around the globe and recently played for Gilchrist XI in the Australia Bushfire Relief match against Ponting XI.

The 38-year-old last played for India in North Sound on June 30, 2017 against West Indies.