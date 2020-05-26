Young Sri Lanka pacer Shehan Madushanka detained over alleged possession of drugs

Image Source : AP Shehan Madushanka

Young Sri Lanka pacer Shehan Madushanka who had grabbed headlines for scalping a hat-trick in his international debut has been detained by the police on Monday for alleged possession of heroin. He was reportedly carrying two grams of drug when his car was stopped by the police in Pannala.

He was arrested on Saturday and brought before the magistrate the next day and now will spend 14 days in remand before being taken to the High Court. Sri Lanka Cricket has been informed about the development and is expected to make an announcement shortly.

Madushanka had grabbed a hat-trick in his ODI debut against Bangladesh in January 2018. Overall, the 25-year-old has played two T20Is, which was part of the same tour, but has not been part of the national team since then.

