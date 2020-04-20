Wonderfully accurate: Virat Kohli impressed with fan-made art of Anushka Sharma's image on his heart

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Monday shared a fan-made art of his wife Anushka Sharma on his heart and praised the artwork as well.

The fan made a digital picture of Kohli where he is seen showing his t-shirt with the picture of Anushka's face on it. The fan is claimed to have taken about 5 hours to complete the artwork and later shared it on social media while tagging the couple.

Kohli later shared it as his Instagram story and captioned it, "wonderfully accurate".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat Kohlis instagram story

Kohli and Anushka have both been very active on social media sharing pictures of themselves either with each other or playing ludo with family.

Earlier on Sunday, the couple was also part of a video shared on social media alongside other notable personalities across India where they were urging the citizens to put a lockdown on domestic violence. There has been a massive spike in the number of cases registered during the coronavirus lockdown as against the numbers recorded in the same number of days prior to the lockdown.

