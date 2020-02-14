Women's World T20: Australia-West Indies warm-up match cancelled

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Picture used for representational purposes

The Women's T20 World Cup 2020 warm-up fixture between Australia and the West Indies, scheduled for Saturday, has been cancelled after heavy rain over the past few days rendered the Allan Border Field unplayable.

Brisbane has seen exceptionally heavy rain over the past few weeks, with the cumulative rainfall already exceeding the average annual level of rain. Persistent storms over the past week have resulted in a very wet outfield with the pitch remaining covered.

"Unfortunately we have had to cancel Saturday's warm-up match between Australia and West Indies because of persistent heavy rain which has left the outfield currently in an unfit condition for play," said Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events.

"Whilst the curators have worked tirelessly, the volume of rain has left us with no option but to cancel tomorrow's match. We are hopeful that conditions will permit the matches between Bangladesh and Thailand, and India and Pakistan to take place on Sunday."

India will be taking on Pakistan on Sunday at the same stadium.

The tournament is scheduled to begin with defending champions Australia taking on India on February 21 in Sydney.