West Indies announce squads for series against Afghanistan

West Indies have announced their squads for the upcoming tour against Afghanistan in which they have included several players who performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

West Indies will play three T20Is, three ODIs, and a Test against Afghanistan in Dehradun in India between November 5 and December 1.

As previously announced, Keiron Pollard will captain the side in the limited-overs leg while Jason Holder will lead the side in the one-off Test. Surprisingly, Holder finds a place in all three squads.

Andre Russell and Chris Gayle are the two other notable absentees from the white-ball squads while Darren Bravo and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel have both missed out on Test selection.

T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph.

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (C), Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh Jr., Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd.

Test squad: Jason Holder (C), Shai Hope, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamrah Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Sunil Ambris, Jomel Warrican, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph