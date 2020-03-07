Watch: Zaheer Khan takes a one-handed stunner in Road Safety World Series

Image Source : TWITTER Zaheer Khan took an incredible catch at the Road Safety World Series against West Indies Legends.

Zaheer Khan rolled back the years as he took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Ricardo Powell in the inaugural matc of the Road Safety World Series.

Khan took a gigantic leap to take the catch off Munaf Patel's delivery.

The legends of the game came back together to spread awareness on road safety, and the game between India Legends and West Indies Legends was the first match of the tournament.

Take a look at the catch:

Zaheer had also dismissed Darren Ganga earlier in the innings, as he bowled the dangerous-looking batsman out on 32. Later in the innings, Zaheer bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss Ridley Jacobs on 2.

Earlier, India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar, won the toss and opted to bowl.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, staying true to his reputation of playing big against the Indian team, frustrated the bowlers again as he scored 61 before being caught-behind by Munaf Patel.