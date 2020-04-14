Watch: Rare footage of Tendulkar, Dravid's epic celebration after beating Australia in 2001 Kolkata Test

Image Source : TWITTER/DESI_ROBELINDA 19 years after an incredible Test victory over Australia in Kolkata, a video of the Indian camp celebrating the win went viral on Monday.

On March 15, 2001, the Indian team registered an incredible victory over a strong Australian side as it emerged from the jaws of defeat to secure an epic turnaround in Kolkata. After being asked to follow-on, India's batting duo of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman battled a lethal bowling attack, as well as their own ill health to stand a whole day, adding 376 runs for the fifth wicket.

In the end, India bowled the Aussies out for 212 in the second innings to win by 171 runs, thus ending Australia's 16-Test winning run.

19 years after the memorable win at the Eden Gardens, a video showing the celebrations in the Indian camp has gone viral on the social media.

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused the cricketing action to come to a standstill, leading to state-owned sports broadcasting channel DD Sports to telecast matches from the past. On Monday, the channel aired the Kolkata Test and also showed the Indian team's celebrations after the match.

The whole Indian team, including Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, could be seen leading the celebrations. Twitter user 'desi_robelinda' posted the video of the entire celebration on his profile.

Watch:

Here's a flashback of the epic celebration in the Indian camp after the 2001 Kolkata Test win over Australia. Watch out for Dravid's celebration here. The man who was mostly poker faced on the field it is quite amazing to see how much this win meant to him.



Well done DD Sports pic.twitter.com/XcnnvqVJbu — Mainak🏏📽️ (@desi_robelinda) April 13, 2020

For the only third time in cricket history, a team being asked to follow-on had gone on to win a Test.

India eventually won the three-Test series 2-1, winning the final Test in Chennai by two wickets.

