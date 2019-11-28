Watch: New Zealand cricketer Andrew Ellis wears helmet while bowling

Image Source : TWITTER/CANTERBURYCRICKET Andrew Ellis in helmet

A year back, he was struck on his head hard by the bowl while bowling. But New Zealand cricketer Andrew Ellis has avoided the risk of getting hit again as he sported a helmet while bowling on Wednesday for Canterbury against Northern Districts in a Ford Trophy match in Christchurch. Ellis has played 15 ODIs and 5 T20Is for New Zealand.

Ellis was struck hard by Jeet Raval last season. The ball had ricocheted off his head and sailed towards the boundary rope. He was later taken for the concussion test. He passed and walked out to bat later in the game. However, the incident attracted attention, especially from Cricket Australia.

After the incident, Ellis had said, "For guys like me who tend to bowl at the death and try to bowl yorkers, it’s probably a prudent move. It’s better to try and be a little innovative here, and be the world leader around this issue."

Earlier this year, a report revealed that Cricket Australia fast-tracked the development protective helmets for fast bowlers so that it can be used later in the year. The step came about after a bowler suffered from skull fracture during during an Australian World Cup training session in London. Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed too had suffered a similar injury while bowling. He had a fractured jaw and required extensive dental work after being hit by a batter's straight drive.