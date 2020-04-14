Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's dog takes a classy catch at slips

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
After Kane Williamson's dog went viral when he pulled off a stunner, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne tried to do the same with his dog.

New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2020 17:58 IST
After Kane Williamson's dog went viral when he pulled off a stunner, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne tried to do the same with his dog.

Australia's star batsman Marnus Labuschagne posted a video on his official Twitter profile on Tuesday, where he can be seen playing cricket with his dog. He hands a slip catch to his dog, who makes no mistake in catching it.

With international and franchise cricket coming to a standstill due to the deadly outbreak of coronavirus, the cricketers are taking it to social media to interact with fellow players and fans.

Earlier, Kane Williamson also posted a similar video with his dog.

"Thought that we had to give this one a try... tough to tell who is enjoying the backyard trainings more #StayHome #StaySafe #milo," wrote Labuschagne.

Watch:

While many cricketers are conducting Q&As on their social media profiles to interact with fans, many are also going live on Instagram to talk to fellow players, teammates as well as the people. 

On Tuesday, the nation-wide lockdown was extended till May 3, meaning that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be postponed further. 

