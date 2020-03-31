'You talk so much nonsense..': Kevin Pietersen brutally trolls Ahmed Shehzad during live session | Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen hilariously trolled Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad during a live session on Instagram on Monday.

With the cricketing action coming to a standstill due to the deadly outbreak of COVID-19 around the globe, the players are confined to their homes and spending their time interacting with fans and teammates on the social media.

While many cricketers are doing Q&A sessions with fans on social media platforms, some are also going live on Instagram to interact with other cricketers.

In one such interaction, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen brutally trolled his former Quetta Gladiators teammate Ahmed Shehzad.

The former England batsman told Shehzad, "You're talking so much nonsense, it actually goes from one ear to other ear. You're the same in the dressing room! You ramble too much!"

In the same interaction, Pietersen also slammed Shehzad for his series of low scores during the Pakistan Super League. Shehzad scored only 62 runs in 7 matches for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020.

"I want to hammer you about your batting. Why are you not scoring runs?" Pietersen asked.

When Shehzad replied that he is trying his best, the former England cricketer seemed to lose his cool. He said, "I'm your buddy, so don't come with this garbage like 'I'm practicing hard, I'm trying my best but unfortunately it's not my time at the moment!'

Shehzad then said, "I was playing number three. I tried but it wasn't helping me. It was the first time I was playing at number three. I never complained, I was trying my best but it wasn't coming."

The PSL was one of the many cricketing events which came to an abrupt halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.