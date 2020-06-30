Want IPL to happen this year, most overseas players are eager to participate: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGE File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday admitted that he wants the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) to happen this year as he sees no possibility of an international series involving the Indian team anytime soon. Moreover, he reckons that most overseas players would like to be part of the tournament given their statements in recent interviews.

"I want IPL to happen this year because I cannot see any international series happening anytime soon involving our team. See, if the T20 World Cup does take place, then you obviously would be playing it. But if it doesn’t then, IPL is something which should take place. I have been reading interviews of quite a few overseas players and they are all eager for IPL to happen,” Bhuvi said in a webinar organised by GainAccess Sports & Entertainment and SportzPower as quoted by TOI.

IPL 2020 was slated to begin from March 29 onwards as franchises had already begun with their preparatory camps. But BCCI postponed the tournament indefinitely owing to the coronavirus scare.

BCCI is, however, now in search of a safe window later this year, while keeping a keen eye on the proceedings of World T20 which is scheduled to happen in Australia between October-November. ICC is presently discussing the contingency plans for the event amid improving conditions in Australia.

If ICC postpones the event, BCCI is likely to stage the IPL during that window given all international players had kept themselves free during that period for the World T20.

Bhuvneshwar also opined that cricket is bound to witness some changes in the post-COVID-19 world.

“It’s a big change for us with cricket being a team sport. Being around 15 guys all the time and on top of that there are support staff and the number increases to 20-25 people… So it might be difficult initially when we return to the team because we generally train together and get close to each other while practising. So we have to follow a few norms when we get back to the Indian team,” said Bhuvi.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage