Walking together has been a team work: Sakshi's adorable post on 10 years of marriage with MS Dhoni

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / SAKSHISINGH_R MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi

On the occasion of their 10th anniversary of married life, Sakshi shared an adorable message for husband and former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, on social media, saying that "walking together has been a team work" which has helped both to get through the ups and downs of these past 10 years.

Dhoni and Sakshi got married in Dehradun back on July 4 in 2010 and the couple also has a daughter, Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015.

Sakshi, celebrating their 10th year of married life, took to Instagram to share pictures of the couple while also writing a heartwarming post.

"Walking together for 10 years has been a team work. Building space for each others growth has helped us mature. Being mad at each other, at times, made us come closer. Prioritising the matters in life, made us realise the importance of those. Playing fair by not pushing each other has made us stronger. Working together through the ups and downs, made us understand the magic of love," Sakshi wrote.

"Celebrating this day by being grateful to our parents, siblings, relatives and friends. Missing our loving and caring friends who have been our strong support system at all times. Thank you to all the loving fans, without them the journey would be bland," she added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the two have been celebrating the occasion at their Ranchi farmhouse.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is yet to return to international cricket since his last appearance in India's World Cup 2019 semifinal exit in England against New Zealand.

