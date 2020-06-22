Virat Kohli shares throwback picture with 'my one and only' Anushka Sharma

Image Source : TWITTER/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday shared a throwback picture of himself with his wife Anushka Sharma from one of their vacations.

Sharing the picture of the two on Twitter, Kohli wrote, "Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only"

Kohli and Anushka have been quite active on social media with their posts about each other. From Kohli walking like a 'dinosaur' to Anushka trying to portray as a cricket fan and asking the Indian skipper to hit a boundary, the couple has kept themselves and the fans engaged all through the lockdown period. In fact, they were also spotted playing cricket at the Mumbai residence.

Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/AsyxoICMqv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 22, 2020

In a recent Instagram chat with teammate Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli talked about his understanding with his wife saying that she understands him without him saying a word.

He said, "Anushka can understand my mindset and vice-versa. When two people are on the same wavelength those conversations become easier. She understands exactly what I’m saying without even me talking, just by looking at my body language."

