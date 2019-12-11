Image Source : @IMVKOHLI/TWITTER Virat Kohli shares heart-melting post with Anushka Sharma on second marriage anniversary

Indian skipper Virat Kohli completed his two years of marriage with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Wednesday. On the special occasion, Kohli shared a heart-melting post with Anushka on his Twitter account. Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude." Kohli shared a lovely black and white photo in which he was seen kissing Anushka's forehead.

Kohli got married to Anushka on December 11, 2017, in a ceremony in Italy, which was a private affair. The cricketer-actor pair threw two lavish reception parties in India, one in New Delhi and other one in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Anushka also shared a beautiful post with Kohli of a throwback picture of her marriage day on her Twitter account.

"'To love another person is to see the face of God' -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it," Anushka wrote on her post.

Later today, the Indian captain will lead his team against the West Indies in the series-deciding third T20I in Mumbai and he will surely hope to end this special day with a bang.