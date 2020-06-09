Image Source : BCCI.TV?GETTY IMAGES Can't compare myself to Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in ODIs: Rahul Dravid

Former India captain Rahul Dravid claims that the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have blown the paradigm of ODI cricket to all new level. Dravid said he can't compare himself to the Kohli, Rohit in ODIs. The premium Test batsman of his time, Dravid talked about the technique he adapted during his playing days

"If it meant occupying the crease for a long time or tiring the bowlers out or blunting out the new ball in difficult conditions so that it's easier to play later, I did it," Dravid said on ESPNCricinfo's Videocast with former India player Sanjay Manjrekar.

Dravid said that his talent was different to a player like Virender Sehwag, as he worked on his determination and concentration. (Also Read | Mathew Wade feels verbal duels with Virat Kohli and co. on field can backfire)

"I saw that as my job and took great pride in it...That doesn't mean I didn't want to bat like Virendra Sehwag and hit those shots but maybe my talent were different. My talent was determination and concentration and I worked on that," he added.

The former captain also pointed out that with more than 300 ODIs under his belt, he wasn't just there to guard the wicket either.

"Of course I wouldn't have survived today if I batted the way I did in my days. Look at the strike rates today. While my strike rate in ODI cricket weren't up to the level of Sachin's or Viru's but that's the level that we played at back then," he said.

"Obviously I can't compare myself to Kohli or Rohit Sharma because they have blown the ODI paradigm to an all-new level. But to be fair I grew up wanting to be a Test player," he asserted. (Also Read | Rahul Dravid calls Virat Kohli a 'great role model' for India's young cricketers)

While cricket has become a high-scoring game, Dravid said defensive batting is what helps one survive tough bowling spells and conditions in the format which remains the pinnacle of the game.

"I think the value is decreasing but you still need to be able to defend your wicket. See, today don't really need to be a Test cricketer to make a living. You can make a career in T-20 or ODI and easily survive without a defensive technique," he pointed out.

Dravid feels the top players in Test cricket currently - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson have a good defensive technique in their arsenal.

"A generation ago, you had to be a Test cricketer to make a living. Many players today have a good defense technique whether it's Kohli, (Kane) Williamson or (Steve) Smith.

"Defensive technique is meant to help you survive or play out those difficult periods of the game ... And the very best players of Test cricket are able to do that," Dravid said.

