Rahul Dravid calls Virat Kohli a 'great role model' for India's young cricketers

Rahul Dravid believes that Indian captain Virat Kohli is a great role model for budding cricketers because he values Test cricket. On many occasions, Virat has said that Test cricket is the supreme form of the sport.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo Videocast, Dravid talked to cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, highlighting the change in the dynamics of the sport. Dravid believes that even as the T20 format gained significant success with time, Test batsmanship at the present moment is 'more exciting and positive' than ever before.

"If you were to talk about the stress levels or pressure of a particular moment, then yes it's a lot more in T20 format. To get there and hit sixes from ball one, requires practice and skill," Dravid said.

"But if you're talking about pressure as a whole, the fact is that you have to play for five days in a Test Match. And I think that is pressure. There is no running away from that. In any other format you can get away, but in a Test match you go out and bat, then you watch you team bat then you watch the opposition bat and you have a lot of time to think. So I think pressure in a Test match is at a different level.

"The only difference between T20 cricket and Test cricket is that in T20 format you can get away with a lot more. But if you have glaring weaknesses, you cannot survive in Test cricket. In T20 format you have a specific role, and if you can perform well in that role, you can be successful.

"Test batsmanship is a lot more exciting and positive now than it's been ever before. We are scoring at a quicker rate. See, Test batsmanship is not only defensive batsmanship, it's got to be defensive and aggressive and the aggressive element of the Test batsmanship is welcome." (ALSO READ: On this day: Virat's gesture for Steve Smith wins hearts)

Dravid, then, talked about the Indian captain. He said that Virat 'values' Test cricket, which is a great thing for Indian cricket at present.

"Going forward we want to see more runs scored, people are playing more shots even in Test cricket which is fantastic. One of the great things for India is that Virat Kohli values Test cricket. He is always talking about it. I think he understands that the real respect for him as a cricketer will come through his success in Test cricket and I think that's a great role model for our young cricketers," said the former Indian batsman, who has represented India in 162 Tests.

"I would like to see wickets keep getting challenging, a good balance between bat and ball and I think people will get excited by seeing that."

Dravid has worked with a lot of young players with his stints at India A and the India U-19 team (which won the World Cup in 2018). He said that even as the youngsters want to play all the formats of the game, the charms of making a living through IPL have seeped in.

"I work with a lot of younger players. And when they start off their heroes are Kohli or Kane Williamson or (Steve) Smith. They want to play all the formats of the game. But some of the less talented or less skillful players realize that its difficult to break into a team with Kohli or Pujara or (Ajinkya) Rahane," said Dravid.

"But they know that if they practice their white ball cricket, they can definitely get into an IPL team and make a living. And this thought today probably creeps in a lot earlier than in the previous generation of cricketers. But superstars will always want to play all the formats of the game."

"What budding players or kids lack today is enough time to practice their skills."

