Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri congratulate Sachin Tendulkar on receiving best Laureus sporting moment award

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar being carried on the shoulders by his teammates was named the best sporting moment in the past 20 years at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

India's legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar won the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment Award in the last 20 years in Berlin last night. The moment, which was titled 'Carried on the shoulders of a nation', describing the moment when Team India members carried Tendulkar on their shoulders across the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai following their 2011 World Cup victory, received the maximum number of votes by the fans.

In his sixth and final appearance in cricket's showpiece event, Tendulkar and the Indian cricket team finally tasted success as the side defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tendulkar played a key role in India's World Cup campaign, ending the tournament as the side's highest run-scorer.

It was also India's first World Cup title since 1983, when the Kapil Dev-led side lifted the trophy in England.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning side, took to Twitter to congratulate the 'Master Blaster' on winning the award.

"Congratulations Sachin paaji on being honoured with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment Award. A great achievement and a proud moment for our nation. @BCCI @sachin_rt," wrote Kohli.

Congratulations Sachin paaji on being honoured with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment Award. A great achievement and a proud moment for our nation. 🇮🇳 @BCCI @sachin_rt https://t.co/cWOfAuBB6i — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 18, 2020

India's head coach Ravi Shastri also congrautlated Tendulkar. "Even the Boss had to wait 6 @cricketworldcup s to be lifted by his team mates. Perseverance pays. Well done champ on the award @sachin_rt #Laureus20 #LaureusForSRT #SachinTendulkar."

Even the Boss had to wait 6 @cricketworldcup s to be lifted by his team mates. Perseverance pays. Well done champ on the award @sachin_rt #Laureus20 #LaureusForSRT #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/7jeUZAWaRq — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 18, 2020

KL Rahul, quoting the speech Sachin delivered after winning the award, wrote, "Absolutely agree with the great @sachin_rt paaji. Sport has the power to unite us and congratulations on winning the #LaureusSportingMoment 2000- 2020 award. #Laureus20."

Here are the tweets:

Absolutely agree with the great @sachin_rt paaji. 🙏

Sport has the power to unite us and congratulations on winning the #LaureusSportingMoment 2000- 2020 award. 👏👏 #Laureus20 https://t.co/lbNWUzatxQ — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 18, 2020

It is one of the greatest moments of Indian cricket. Not surprised that victory lap of 2011 world cup is judged as sporting moment by #Laureus. Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji! #SachinTendulkar #Laureus20 #LaureusAwards pic.twitter.com/ELi40z21Ix — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 18, 2020