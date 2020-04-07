Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni part of Shane Warne's IPL XI; no place for Sachin Tendulkar

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne picked his best XI from the Indian Premier League. Warne has been part of the tournament since its inception in 2008, guiding Rajasthan Royals to their maiden IPL title in the inaugural season. He later joined the franchise as their mentor and brand ambassador after having played four seasons between 2008 and 2011. Warne formed the team based on his experience as a player hence the performance of the players between 2008 and 2011 were considered in picking the XI.

Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag formed the opening pair followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni formed the middle-order lineup. Warne also named fast bowler Siddharth Trivedi, who was suspended for a year owing to not reporting an approach from a bookie.

Talking about the team during his Instagram live chat on Tuesday, Warne said: “Yusuf scored one of the best hundreds against Mumbai Indians and he also played a great knock in the IPL final in 2008.” He also called Mahendra Singh Dhoni a ‘genius’ and a brilliant ‘finisher’.

Warne’s IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Siddharth Trivedi, Munaf Patel.

IPL 2020 season has been suspended until April 15 owing to the spread of coronavirus.