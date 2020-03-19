Virat Kohli hails PM Narendra Modi's appeal for Janta Curfew, thanks medical professionals for their service

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday urged the citizens of his nation to stay alert, attentive and aware amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew notion, Kohli requested Indians to adhere to the norms.

"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona," he tweeted.

Addressing to the nation on Thursday evening, PM Modi asked people to not come out of their houses unless required and made a special request of a Janta Curfew between 7 am and 9 pm on March. He also thanked all the medical professionals involved in providing serviv=ce to the nation during this tough time.

"Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the #CoronaVirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourself and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygeine. #IndiaFightsCorona," Kohli added.

"On that day, at 5 pm, we will stand at our balconies, windows or doors for 5 minutes, we will show our gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens, clapping or clanging utensils," Modi said in explaining the Janta Curfew.