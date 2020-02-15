Vijay Mallya heaps praise on Virat Kohli but trolls RCB after new logo launch

Image Source : TWITTER Vijay Mallya took to Twitter to troll RCB after the franchise launched its new logo on Friday.

Former owner of Royal Challengers Banglaore Vijay Mallya took to Twitter to brutally troll the franchise after its new logo launch on Friday. Mallya took a dig at RCB's failure to lift the IPL trophy since the tournament's inception in 2008. The former owner replied to a video which showed the evolution of different logos of the franchise throughout the history of the IPL.

Mallya wrote, "Great...but win the trophy !"

Great...but win the trophy ! — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 15, 2020

The redesigned logo with the majestic lion illustrates and brings alive RCB's philosophy, a bold and fearless attitude of playing exciting cricket.

The new RCB logo design balances the simplicity and 'iconicity' of the lion to create the next chapter for one of India's most iconic sports team.

Mallya also heaped praise on India and RCB captain Virat Kohli, insisting that he has the ability to guide the franchise to its maiden IPL title.

Virat came to RCB from the India U 19 squad. Virat has led India to great success and has been an outstanding performer himself. Leave it to him and give him the freedom. All RCB fans want that long overdue IPL trophy. https://t.co/RT7cNdWgWN — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) February 15, 2020

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said "The idea behind the design of the new brand identity to give our rampant lion a contemporary makeover. The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore."

"We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold."

The Bengaluru-based franchise, who have not been able to win IPL since its inception in 2008, on Wednesday had changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'.

(With inputs from IANS)