Time for action: Shikhar Dhawan and gang reach Dharamsala ahead of 1st South Africa ODI

Image Source : @SHIKHARDOFFICIAL INSTA Shikhar Dhawan and gang reach Dharamsala ahead of 1st South Africa ODI

Shikhar Dhawan and his other Delhi teammates along with Shubman Gill reached Dharamsala on Tuesday ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa.

Dhawan posted a photo on Facebook along with Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Gill from what looks like an airport with the beautiful backdrop of snow-clad mountains behind them.

"Touchdown. It's time for action, let's do this #INDvsSA," Dhawan captioned the photo on facebook.

The 34-year-old returned to the India side after recovring from an injury and in the absence of Rohit Sharma, is set to open with his IPL teammate from Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw in the ODI series, which starts on Thursday at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Dhawan last played for India against Australia in the third ODI but didn't bat because of the shoulder injury he sustained during fielding. Since then, he has been out of the Indian team before returning to the side for the South Africa series.

Earlier in the day, Dhawan also posted a photo of himself, his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar playing holi and wished everyone a colourful festival.