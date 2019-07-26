'Those are big shoes to fill': Rishabh Pant on replacing MS Dhoni in Team India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant admitted that replacing MS Dhoni isn't an easy task, but insisted that he isn't thinking about it at the moment.

Indian youngster Rishabh Pant, who is touted to replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Team India, has broken silence on being his successor in all formats of the game.

Pant, who played at number 4 in the 2019 World Cup, admitted that it's a big shoe to fill, but stated that he is upbeat about taking on the challenge.

"I know those are big shoes to fill, but if I start thinking about it there will be a problem," Pant said, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

"Right now, I am not thinking about what people say. I am just focusing on what I have to do. I just want to do well for my country. That’s the only thing I am focusing on. I take the challenge positively. Now I have to see what I can learn, and what I can do to improve."

The young wicketkeeper-batsman also stated that he admires Dhoni's ability to read the game, adding that the other senior figures are always ready to help him.

"The way he reads the game, that is the first thing. Then, he is always very calm in pressure situations. There are many things to learn from him. And off the field he is always very helpful too. I look to always keep learning from the seniors.

"Virat bhaiyya always listens, he never thinks like if he is the captain he shouldn’t listen to a youngster. In fact, it gives players like me great confidence that your captain is listening to you, taking your suggestions, even though you are just a youngster. That is a very big deal for me."

Rishabh Pant came under significant scrutiny for his robust style of play in the early parts of his career, and even as he showed composure in the semifinal against New Zealand, he eventually threw his wicket away as he attempted to clear the boundary.

However, the flamboyant Delhi batsman defended his style, saying that he plays 'according to situation'.

"There is no specific way or style I play in. I always play according to situation.

"I don’t know what people say, because I don’t read newspapers much. The only thing I am focusing on is that I have to play according to the situation, see what the team needs from me and how I can make the team win."