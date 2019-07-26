Team India gets new fitness trainer for West Indies tour: Reports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The position for the fitness trainer has been vacant since Shankar Basu left team India after the end of the 2019 World Cup campaign.

Team India will have a new fitness trainer for the month-long West Indies tour, following the exit of Shankar Basu after the 2019 World Cup.

Soham Desai, who had been an understudy to Basu, is asked to take charge for the tour, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror. Desai is currently with the India A side, who are also in West Indies.

The takeover of the position will be temporary, as BCCI has already invited applications for the same role earlier this month.

He is set to join the Indian team in Florida, where India will begin the series against the West Indies in the T20Is.

It is also reported that Shankar Basu, as well as Patrick Farhart, both of whom left the team after the World Cup, have received multiple offers so far. The report further states that Basu may reunite with IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Farhart was with Kings XI Punjab before his stint with the Indian team. However, it is not known whether he will make a comeback to the Indian Premier League.

Desai will be replaced by Vivek Ramakrishnan in the India A team.