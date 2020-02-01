Team India fined 40% of match fees for slow over-rate in fourth T20I against New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY India during 4th T20I

Team India has been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their fourth T20I match of the five-game series against New Zealand at the Sky Stadium in Wellinton on Friday.

Team India were found two overs short of the target after the time allowances were taken into consideration. Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions.

According to the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to slow over-rates, players are fine 20 per cent of the match fees for every over they fall short of.

Skipper Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the sanctions. On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charges