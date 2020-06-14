This is so difficult to process: Virat Kohli 'shocked' to hear about tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday was left shocked by the tragic demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor committed suicide on Sunday at his Bandra apartment. He was 34.

Reacting to news of Sushant's death, Kohli took to Twitter to write, "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends."

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Not just Kohli, the entire cricket fraternity was left 'shocked and saddened' as they took to Twitter to mourn his death.

“He has committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. Our team is there,” Manoj Sharma, additional commissioner of police, Western Region, told PTI.

Rajput hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta", films "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

Sushant had a special place in the heart of Indian fans following his portrayal of role of MS Dhoni in the veteran cricketer's biopic titled 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story'. For the role, Sushant had trained under former Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More for more than 13 months in a bid to pick the veteran cricketer's mannerisms.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage