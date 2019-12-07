SAG 2019: Maldives women's team dismissed for 8 runs, 10 players out for duck

Image Source : TWITTER Maldives women team's tough run at the South Asian Games continued as the side was bowled out for 8 runs against Nepal.

The ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal have been a difficult experience for the Maldives women's cricket team. On Saturday, they fell to a 10-wicket loss to the hosts in the third-place playoff after being all out for 8 runs in 11.3 overs. This was two days after they were beaten by 249 runs by Bangladesh after being all out for 6 in reply to the opponents' 255/2.

Nepal bowled six bowlers and five of them managed to get at least one maiden over. Out of the 8 runs scored by Maldives, six came in the first over. Only one Maldives player managed to get off the mark.

Nepal managed to chase down their measly target in seven balls without losing a wicket.

Maldives' men's team, meanwhile, registered their first win of the tournament earlier today when they defeated Bhutan by 8 wickets. The side chased 118 in 15.2 overs.

However, they lost their opening game to hosts Nepal, as the side was restricted to 79/6 in its chase of 164.