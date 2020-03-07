Sachin, Kohli lead birthday wishes for Sir Vivian Richards as Windies legend turns 68

Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT Indian batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes for legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards.

Batting great Sir Vivian Richards is celebrating his 68th birthday today, and fans from around the world are wishing the West Indies legend. Former and current cricketers are also wishing Richards on their official social media profiles.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to play the sport, took to his Twitter account to wish the former Windies batsman.

Tendulkar wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir Viv. It has always been a privilge to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years. Have a happy and healthy year."

Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir Viv.

It has always been a privilge to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years.

Have a happy and healthy year. pic.twitter.com/ppSgsftY4e — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2020

Richards represented the Windies in 121 Tests, scoring 8,540 runs at a brilliant average of 50.20. In ODIs, 'Sir Viv' averages 47, scoring 6,721 runs at a strike-rate of 90.2. In his time, he was widely regarded as one of the most complete batsmen to play the game.

The 68-year-old acknowledged Tendulkar's birthday wish on his Twitter account. Richards wrote, "Thanks a lot my dearest @sachin_rt. It has been equally an honour to know & watch you play."

Thanks a lot my dearest @sachin_rt. It has been equally an honour to know & watch you play 💪🏻❤️ https://t.co/CvYwiSLcQj — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 7, 2020

The current captain of Indian team, Virat Kohli also wished Richards on his birthday. "Happy birthday, Sir @ivivianrichards. Wishing you good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead," said Virat.

Happy birthday, Sir @ivivianrichards. Wishing you good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead. 🎂 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 7, 2020

"Thanks a lot Virat. Wishing you the best as well. Stay solid!" replied Richards.

Thanks a lot Virat. Wishing you the best as well. Stay solid! 👊🏻 https://t.co/RNLnxA2k5J — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 7, 2020

Many cricketers wished the West Indies great as he turned 68 on Saturday.

Birthday wishes to The King, Sir @ivivianrichards! 👑



Absolute legend, and a great human being. pic.twitter.com/UnEBrsqr40 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 7, 2020

The term "Master Blaster” aptly suited to him, he used to send shivers down a bowler’s spine, had an aura of himself, the gait to the pitch,the nonchalance after smashing a six, all made him a legend of the game.Honoured to have played against him.Happy Birthday @ivivianrichards — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 7, 2020