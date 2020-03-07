Saturday, March 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Sachin, Kohli lead birthday wishes for Sir Vivian Richards as Windies legend turns 68

Sachin, Kohli lead birthday wishes for Sir Vivian Richards as Windies legend turns 68

Indian batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes for legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2020 16:19 IST
happy birthday vivian richards, sir vivian richards birthday, sachin tendulkar, virat kohli, vivian
Image Source : TWITTER/SACHIN_RT

Indian batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli led the birthday wishes for legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards.

Batting great Sir Vivian Richards is celebrating his 68th birthday today, and fans from around the world are wishing the West Indies legend. Former and current cricketers are also wishing Richards on their official social media profiles.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to play the sport, took to his Twitter account to wish the former Windies batsman. 

Tendulkar wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir Viv. It has always been a privilge to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years. Have a happy and healthy year."

Richards represented the Windies in 121 Tests, scoring 8,540 runs at a brilliant average of 50.20. In ODIs, 'Sir Viv' averages 47, scoring 6,721 runs at a strike-rate of 90.2. In his time, he was widely regarded as one of the most complete batsmen to play the game.

The 68-year-old acknowledged Tendulkar's birthday wish on his Twitter account. Richards wrote, "Thanks a lot my dearest @sachin_rt. It has been equally an honour to know & watch you play."

The current captain of Indian team, Virat Kohli also wished Richards on his birthday. "Happy birthday, Sir @ivivianrichards. Wishing you good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead," said Virat.

"Thanks a lot Virat. Wishing you the best as well. Stay solid!" replied Richards.

Many cricketers wished the West Indies great as he turned 68 on Saturday.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News