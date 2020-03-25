Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
Shreyas Iyer has Q&A on Twitter, fans ask him to describe MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer decided to go for a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter on Wednesday. 

New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2020 19:46 IST
With coronavirus pandemic leaving almost the entire world locked in their homes, athletes and sportspersons are trying uniques ways to keep themselves and their fans busy. While some are engaging in TikTok videos, others are sharing funny pictures. But Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer decided to go for a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter on Wednesday. 

"Haven’t done a Q&A on Twitter before and what better time than now," Iyer wrote on Twitter and fans jumped to the opportunity of asking him various questions ranging from Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal rivalry to words on MS Dhoni and present Indian skipper Virat Kohli

India is presently under a 21-day lockdown period as the nation fights against the rapid increase in coronavirus cases. The lockdown period also leaves doubts over the start of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League which was suspended until April 15.

