Shreyas Iyer has Q&A on Twitter, fans ask him to describe MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

With coronavirus pandemic leaving almost the entire world locked in their homes, athletes and sportspersons are trying uniques ways to keep themselves and their fans busy. While some are engaging in TikTok videos, others are sharing funny pictures. But Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer decided to go for a Q&A session with his fans on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Haven’t done a Q&A on Twitter before and what better time than now," Iyer wrote on Twitter and fans jumped to the opportunity of asking him various questions ranging from Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal rivalry to words on MS Dhoni and present Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Here are the tweets...
Ronaldo https://t.co/mbU2UMVvxY— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020
.@rogerfederer https://t.co/tlytmeFITY— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020
Relentless https://t.co/3F1WNQs2tf— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020
Cool, calm, consistent and a true leader. https://t.co/Pcde0Di7wI— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020
Biryani. Home cooked Mutton Biryani https://t.co/Yl0aj0aYwR— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020
It is the ultimate test. It's every cricketer's dream to play Test cricket. I'm eagerly waiting for my opportunity to represent my country in whites also. https://t.co/UIa33u2tFy— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020
My role models are @sachin_rt, @KP24, @ABdeVilliers17, @ImRo45, @imVkohli https://t.co/hsPFcmUqdg— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2020
India is presently under a 21-day lockdown period as the nation fights against the rapid increase in coronavirus cases. The lockdown period also leaves doubts over the start of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League which was suspended until April 15.