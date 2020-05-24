Shorter tours, IPL at 3-4 venues: Kumble, Laxman and Du Plessis contemplate options on cricket resumption

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Faf du Plessis reckons that the compulsory 14-day quarantine period might lead to cricket boards scheduling shorter tours.

Former Indian cricketers Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman and South African cricketer Faf du Plessis on Sunday discussed the various options and measures going ahead with cricket in post-COVID-19 world. The trio discussed the nature and length of tournaments amid the compulsory 14-day quarantine period, and the possibility of cramming in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League in 2020.

Cricket has been halted since early March with the ODI match between Australia and New Zealand at the empty MCG being the last international game played. But soon the series was called off, so was South Africa's tour of India and eventually IPL 2020. And now, the World T20 in Australia in October remains shrouded in uncertainty owing to logistical issues amid coronavirus pandemic.

A compulsory 14-day quarantine period is being contemplated for all touring teams with India agreeing on arriving almost a month before the Border-Gavaskar series to finish the isolation period followed by practice games. But Du Plessis reckons that the quarantine period might lead to cricket boards scheduling shorter tours.

“It’s important that we as players need to adapt and evolve to what we are currently facing. I’m for quarantine for 14 days,” South Africa’s Test captain Faf du Plessis said during Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“I think if we start doing that tours might become a lot shorter. So if you play a four-match test series of two months IPL and another 14-day period of quarantine after that, you are looking at three months of touring playing just one team,” he added. (ALSO READ: Former Pakistan batsman Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus)

“So I’m all for quarantining but at the start, we must play just a two-match series or an IPL that lasts for a month,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Kumble, who is presently ICC's Cricket Committee Chairman, reckoned that IPL 2020 is a possibility and that if it played behind closed doors then it might be held at three or four stadiums.

“We are hopeful about the IPL. There’s still a possibility if we can cram in the schedule,” Kumble said during the show.

“If we are going to have a stadium without spectators we could have the IPL at maybe three or four venues. There is still a possibility, we’re all optimistic,” he added.

“I still feel we should identify one venue that has three or four grounds because travel is again going to be quite challenging,” Laxman echoed Kumble’s suggestion.

There has also been discussion about the possibility of IPL without foreign players due to international travel restrictions. But former Aussie cricketer Brett Lee opined that the Australians will be keen to be part of the tournament of proper safety norms are taken.

“The Australians are super keen. Once the safety measures are in place any Australian cricketer would love to have the opportunity to go and play in the IPL. It’s one of the best tournaments in the world and if it means quarantining for fourteen days, it’s fine,” he said.

