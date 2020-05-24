Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Pakistan batsman Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus, symptoms not severe

Former Pakistan batsman Taufeeq Umar on Saturday got himself tested for COVID-19 after he developed a mild fever. The results returned positive although he admitted that his symptoms were not 'severe' and that he has already isolated himself at his home.

"I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe," Taufeeq told Geo News.

"I have isolated myself at home," he further said, adding: "I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery."

Umar is the first high-profile cricketer to have been tested positive for the novel virus.

Having made his debut in 2001, Umar played 44 Tests and 22 ODI matches for Pakistan in his 13-year-long career, scoring 2963 runs at 37.98 in Tests and only 504 runs in the 50-over format.

Coronavirus has affected various other sportspersons across the globe. It has also resulted in postponement and cancellation of several events including the Olympics and tennis majors. Tokyo Olympics has been shifted to 2021, while Wimbledon has been called off for the first time since World War II. French Open meanwhile is still looking for a place in late September.

In Pakistan, their franchise-based cricket league, the Pakistan Super League, was suspended at the final stages of the 2020 season.

