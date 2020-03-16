Shoaib Akhtar infuriates Indian fans with Kashmir tweet amid coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : YOUTUBE/SHOAIB AKHTAR Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Monday left his Indian fans infuriated on Twitter as he shared a controversial post on the social-media platform pertaining to Kashmir amid the rise in coronavirus concerns across the world.

With the rapid spread of the virus, especially in Europe with Italy and Spain being the worst affected nations, everyone has been urged to maintain hygiene and social distancing. Many countries have even gone under lockdown.

On Monday, Akhtar was posted an image where it was written, "Dear World, How is the lockdown? - Kashmir."

Moments after he posted the controversial tweet, fans began criticising him with many even warning that he would lose Indian fans from his tally of Youtube subscribers.

Here's how fans reacted...

Gye saare Indian followers aaj 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Pankaj Nautiyal (@NautiyalG___) March 16, 2020

India: Education

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: Doctos, scientists

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: Let's remove poverty

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: Let's make toilets for poor

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: 5 Trillion economy

Pakistan: Kashmir



India: Let's fight coronavirus

Pakistan: Kashmir — Andy 🇮🇳 (@C_Andy88029) March 16, 2020

Yes ! pic.twitter.com/iy8IXuqKjM — Dr. by chance not by choice (@coolchamp85) March 16, 2020

The spread of coronavirus has led to all sporting events, including Olympic qualifiers and Indian Premier League being suspended. However, Pakistan Super League remains the only tournament to be still running, albeit in closed doors.