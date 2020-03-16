Monday, March 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Shoaib Akhtar infuriates Indian fans with Kashmir tweet amid coronavirus pandemic

Shoaib Akhtar infuriates Indian fans with Kashmir tweet amid coronavirus pandemic

With the rapid spread of the virus, especially in Europe with Italy and Spain being the worst affected nations, everyone has been urged to maintain hygiene and social distancing. Many countries have even gone under lockdown.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 16, 2020 19:21 IST
Shoaib Akhtar
Image Source : YOUTUBE/SHOAIB AKHTAR

Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Monday left his Indian fans infuriated on Twitter as he shared a controversial post on the social-media platform pertaining to Kashmir amid the rise in coronavirus concerns across the world. 

With the rapid spread of the virus, especially in Europe with Italy and Spain being the worst affected nations, everyone has been urged to maintain hygiene and social distancing. Many countries have even gone under lockdown. 

On Monday, Akhtar was posted an image where it was written, "Dear World, How is the lockdown? - Kashmir."

Moments after he posted the controversial tweet, fans began criticising him with many even warning that he would lose Indian fans from his tally of Youtube subscribers.

Here's how fans reacted...

The spread of coronavirus has led to all sporting events, including Olympic qualifiers and Indian Premier League being suspended. However, Pakistan Super League remains the only tournament to be still running, albeit in closed doors.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News