Shoaib Akhtar infuriates Indian fans with Kashmir tweet amid coronavirus pandemic

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Monday left his Indian fans infuriated on Twitter as he shared a controversial post on the social-media platform pertaining to Kashmir amid the rise in coronavirus concerns across the world.
With the rapid spread of the virus, especially in Europe with Italy and Spain being the worst affected nations, everyone has been urged to maintain hygiene and social distancing. Many countries have even gone under lockdown.
On Monday, Akhtar was posted an image where it was written, "Dear World, How is the lockdown? - Kashmir."
March 16, 2020
Moments after he posted the controversial tweet, fans began criticising him with many even warning that he would lose Indian fans from his tally of Youtube subscribers.
Here's how fans reacted...
Gye saare Indian followers aaj 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Pankaj Nautiyal (@NautiyalG___) March 16, 2020
India: Education— Andy 🇮🇳 (@C_Andy88029) March 16, 2020
Pakistan: Kashmir
India: Doctos, scientists
Pakistan: Kashmir
India: Let's remove poverty
Pakistan: Kashmir
India: Let's make toilets for poor
Pakistan: Kashmir
India: 5 Trillion economy
Pakistan: Kashmir
India: Let's fight coronavirus
Pakistan: Kashmir
Lagaye kya 'Phainta' ? pic.twitter.com/7T1eRnKuir— Sudhanshu (@heysudhanshu) March 16, 2020
@shoaib100mph rn. - pic.twitter.com/6U8OrL9oXS— Sneha🇮🇳 (@Shinde25sneha) March 16, 2020
Yes ! pic.twitter.com/iy8IXuqKjM— Dr. by chance not by choice (@coolchamp85) March 16, 2020
The spread of coronavirus has led to all sporting events, including Olympic qualifiers and Indian Premier League being suspended. However, Pakistan Super League remains the only tournament to be still running, albeit in closed doors.