Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer play the "Speak Out" challenge ahead of 1st ODI vs Windies.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer were seen having some fun ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies in Guyana.

The pair, who also play together for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, were seen taking part in the "Speak Out" challenge in a video posted by the BCCI and they had a field day in that.

Dhawan recovered from his injury and returned to the side against West Indies in the T20I series while Iyer failed to get a game in the shortest format of the game.

Dhawan didn't get runs but the great character he is, he made sure the morale is not down and he goes into the ODI series high on confidence. For Shreyas, it could be an opportunity to return to the side in the middle-order as India test out their options.

Iyer however, might find himself in another contest but this time for a place in the side with Manish Pandey for the middle-order spot. Iyer was not able to find a place in the three T20Is and it is highly possible that the team management may go ahead with him in the ODIs.

Another contest can be seen between Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for a spot of an all-rounder and a leg-spinner.

In the fast bowling department, India might rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played all the three T20Is and can bring Mohammad Shami to bowl alongside Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed.

This ODI series will be India's first 50-over assignment after the World Cup debacle and the Men in Blue will fancy their chances against the West Indies side which will be strengthened by the inclusion of Chris Gayle in their squad.